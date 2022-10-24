houser

Trustee Jim Houser reads Madison Township's cost estimates of three different mini excavators at the Oct. 24 special meeting. Township trustees voted to buy the cheapest and newest mini excavator of the three they reviewed.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township trustees voted to purchase a mini excavator they expect to pick up by the end of the month.

Trustees voted to use $92,860 from American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy a loading trailer and a Kubota KX057-5 mini excavator.

Tags