Weirich Shoulders

Larry Weirich and Venita Shoulders were unanimously elected Thursday evening to represent the local Democratic Party on the Richland County Board of Elections. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Neither Larry Weirich nor Venita Shoulders said they had given serious past consideration to serving on the Richland County Board of Elections.

But after their unanimous selections Thursday evening by Richland County Democratic Party Central and Executive committee members to serve on the board, both veteran party leaders expressed the same primary goal.

Democrat meeting

Richland County Democratic Party Central and Executive committee members meet Thursday evening at party headquarters in downtown Mansfield.

