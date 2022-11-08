DeWine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks in Mansfield on April 26 (Richland Source file photo)

COLUMBUS -- Ohio saw its own version of a "red wave" on Tuesday as voters re-elected all five Republicans to statewide office, including Gov. Mike DeWine.

The 75-year-old from Greene County easily swept aside a challenge from Democrat Nan Whaley, the former Dayton governor, in a race that national news outlets called for DeWine moments after the polls closed at 7:30 p.m.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"