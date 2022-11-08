COLUMBUS -- Ohio saw its own version of a "red wave" on Tuesday as voters re-elected all five Republicans to statewide office, including Gov. Mike DeWine.
The 75-year-old from Greene County easily swept aside a challenge from Democrat Nan Whaley, the former Dayton governor, in a race that national news outlets called for DeWine moments after the polls closed at 7:30 p.m.
As of 11 p.m., DeWine had received 63 percent of the vote, according to unofficial vote totals from the Ohio Secretary of State's website.
The site reported DeWine had received 2.4 million votes, compared to 1.4 million (37 percent) for Whaley.
“We’re people who get things done,” DeWine said in his victory speech. “We solve problems. We don’t whine about it, we just go solve it. We make things, we invent things, we do things – that’s the asset we have.”
In her concession speech, Whaley said the last 20 months have been filled with highs and lows.
“And while tonight wasn’t the high we had hoped for, I still believe in Ohio. I still believe that our citizens deserve better than what they’re getting," Whaley said.
Also winning re-election by wide margins Tuesday were:
-- Attorney General Dave Yost, 61 percent to 39 percent, over Democrat Jeffrey Crossman.
-- Auditor Keith Faber, 59 percent to 41 percent, over Democrat Taylor Sappington.
-- Secretary of State Frank LaRose, 60 percent, over Democrat Chelsea Clark (39 percent) and independent Terpsehore Tore Maras (1 percent).
-- Treasurer Robert Sprague, 59 percent to 41 percent, over Democrat Scott Schertzer.
