MANSFIELD -- Mansfield’s First Assistant Law Director, Michael Kemerer, is officially running for Municipal Court Judge after receiving notification earlier this month from the Board of Elections that his candidacy petition was approved.

“I enjoy what I do, and I’m making a difference, so the decision to run for judge is not one I take lightly. From speeding tickets and domestic violence to evictions and small claims, over 20,000 cases come through the Municipal Court every year," Kemerer said.

