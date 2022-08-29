J.D. Vance

J.D. Vance, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Cincinnati, talks to Richland Source reporters and editors on Monday afternoon.

Tim Ryan vs. J.D. Vance

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-13th District) is running against Republican J.D. Vance, a Cincinnati resident and venture capitalist making his first run for elected office.

One of them will replace Sen. Rob Portman (R-Cincinnati), who has announced he will not seek a third term in office.

MANSFIELD -- Republican J.D. Vance, a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Ohio, stopped for an interview with several members of Richland Source's news staff on Monday afternoon.

