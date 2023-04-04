8CE9F9DF-028A-406D-AACC-A599220B4348.jpeg

Barbara Fulton, who was appointed to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Feb. 8, and Steve Andrews, who was recently reinstated as the agency's executive director, during a March 3 board meeting.

MANSFIELD — Kathy Shambre said she was grateful for the full agenda at Tuesday’s Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority meeting.

Shambre said MMHA board members completed a number of objectives Tuesday after a court order removed two former board members, including approving the minutes from 10 meetings since Aug. 23. 

