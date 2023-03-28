MMHA

The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority is located at 88 W. Third St. in Mansfield. The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority operates and administers subsidized housing across Richland County, mostly with funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. 

MANSFIELD — Two former members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority who refused requests to resign have been removed by court order.

Richland County Common Pleas Judge Brent Robinson ruled Monday that Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker has the power to remove his board appointees, Debra Chase and Isoleen Dunn.

A ruling by Judge Brent Robinson on March 27 upheld Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker's authority to remove his appointees to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board.

