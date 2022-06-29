MANSFIELD -- An Amber Alert for a missing 2-week-old White female infant from Mansfield was issued Wednesday night at about 6:15 p.m. by the Mansfield Police Department.
The suspect in the case is the baby's mother, Mandy A Jaynes, a 38-year-old white female with blonde hair and green eyes. Jaynes is reported to be 5-feet-2, 110 pounds, officials stated.
A description of Jaynes' vehicle is listed as a dark blue 2005 Ford Explorer with a license plate number JBJ9577.
According to authorities, Jaynes is reportedly a "known drug addict" and the baby is believed to be in danger.
The incident took place in Mansfield at 1209 Woodville Road, officials stated.
The Amber Alert was issued for the following regions: north central Ohio, central Ohio, and south central Ohio, including the following counties: Adams, Ashland, Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Hocking, Jackson, Knox, Lawrence, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Richland, Ross, Scioto, Union, Vinton, and Wyandot.
Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of Jaynes or the infant is advised to call 911 or 1-877-AMBER-OH.
