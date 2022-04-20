ASHLAND — The Robert & Ester Black Family Foundation Fund at The Richland County Community Foundation, Mansfield, has approved a grant in the amount of $7,600 to fund the training of front-line caregivers in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care at Hospice of North Central Ohio.
“This special training will allow our frontline staff to apply for Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) from The National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners," said Teresa Wilkins, HNCO Director of Clinical Services. "Hospice and Palliative healthcare providers with expertise in Alzheimer’s and Dementia can better help families understand what to expect in both the early and final stages of the disease.”
Ralph Tomassi, HNCO Chief Development Officer added, “the number of hospice patients with dementia is expected to rise by 40% globally by 2050. This grant will help our caregivers become better equipped to address this new dynamic in end-of-life care.”
Hospice of North Central Ohio has served thousands of families with compassionate end-of-life and Palliative care, bereavement programs and services since 1988. Headquartered at 1021 Dauch Drive in Ashland, Hospice of North Central Ohio serves more than 200 patients daily in Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Morrow, and Richland counties who are living with chronic and terminal illnesses.
Additionally, free continuous bereavement services are provided for hundreds of families of hospice patients and to anyone in the community experiencing grief. HNCO also operates the What Goes ‘Round Thrift Shoppe located in downtown Mansfield.
Call 800-952-2207 for more information. HNCO is a 501c3 non-profit organization with over 37 years of experience and a community partner of United Way of Ashland and Knox County.
