Vic Amesquita is nearly set to lead his seventh season as the leader of "Blood Prison" at the former Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- The haunt season never really ends for Vic Amesquita and his "Escape from Blood Prison" show at the former Ohio State Reformatory.

A limited version of the award-winning fright event was again offered in July during the three-day Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival.

Photos from inside Blood Prison at the former Ohio State Reformatory. The haunted prison is scheduled to open Sept. 24 for the traditional Halloween season frights.

The guards, inmates and The Warden's Widow of Blood Prison are ready for you in 202.
Warden's Widow

The Warden's Widow will return to Escape from Blood Prison in 2022.

