A promotional still from GHOST BROTHERS: LIGHTS OUT shows paranormal investigators Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey preparing for a hunt at the Ohio State Reformatory.

MANSFIELD — The haunted past of The Ohio State Reformatory is about to hit TV screens across the country.

The second season of GHOST BROTHERS: LIGHTS OUT kicks off on Oct. 7 with an episode focused on the Ohio State Reformatory.

Ghost hunters Dalen Spratt and Juwan Mass host the discovery+ show GHOST BROTHERS: LIGHTS OUT with fellow paranormal investigator Marcus Harvey (not pictured.)

