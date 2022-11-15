Everbowl, a craft superfood restaurant, wishes to help people “unevolve” by going back to the healthy basics and getting out of the routine of going to unhealthy fast food restaurants. The chain, started in California, provides acai bowls, smoothies, and other healthy options.
Brought to the area by two local entrepreneurs, Ryan Sowards approached Nick Durchik with the idea to bring something fresh to the Ontario area, and Durchik was immediately on board.
“Not only do we want to give an option that no one has had, but a healthy option for people. We feel like this is the way the world is heading, people want something good for you and they want it to taste good,” Durchik said.
Acai bowls, a popular product provided by Everbowl, are smoothie bowls with various different toppings. Acai berries are said to provide many health benefits, including improving cholesterol levels and cognitive function.
Located at 2074 Walker Lake Road, this is the first Everbowl location in Ohio, with two more to come. Sowards and Durchik are eager to bring the restaurant to the area and expose the community to a unique, new option.
“We have franchise rights to three, the other locations to be determined, but we have some ideas,” Sowards said.
“If we can get into this now before it becomes a staple name in all of the towns, then I feel like we’re on to something, you know? I feel like we’ll be ahead of the game and continue doing it,” Durchik said.
“That’s why we decided, even though without even really having any experience in this per se, we decided on three because we think having three is a very good start to see what we want to do moving forward.”
This new location offers a drive-up window, and they are even hoping to do some catering in the future, and continue to chase out-of-the-box ideas. Both are incredibly confident in the product and take pride in their business. The food Everbowl serves is universal, as it can be someone’s breakfast, lunch or dinner.
“Even as owners, our faces are going to be here a lot. We’re going to take pride in that. That’s important. We want to provide the best customer service we can for everyone, as we both have customer service backgrounds. We’re definitely excited,” Sowards said.
"I believe in this because our product looks good, tastes good and is good for you," Durchik said.
Building up to the ribbon cutting on Friday, the employees' friends and family were able to come in and try it for free and celebrate. Thursday, the business offered 300 free bowls to the first 300 customers who came in from 5pm-8pm.
“We believe that once you have a taste of this you’re going to be coming back,” Sowards said.
To learn more about Everbowl and check out their menu, visit their website.