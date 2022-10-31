Daughters of the American Revolution logo

MANSFIELD -- Various local, state and national scholarships are available through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Each has separate requirements.

The Jared Mansfield Chapter local scholarship is open to all students, both genders, who will be attending OSU-Mansfield, NCSC, or the Dwight Schar College of Nursing, Mansfield and pursuing any field of study.

