MANSFIELD — The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors held their monthly meeting on May 18th. In the meeting, the Board presented Lynn Meister, Director of Teaching & Learning, a certificate of commendation for her exemplary service and meeting the needs of the Mid-Ohio ESC client districts.
Lynn Meister was thanked by the board for her service as the first Director of Teaching & Learning. She said building the department has been the driving force in her 3-year tenure.
“We began three years ago with four districts purchasing four units of service (36 days per unit),” she explained. “In 2022 – 2023, the department will provide 17.5 units of specialized services and supports in many districts. It is such a pleasure to see the dedicated work of the team grow Teaching & Learning’s capacity to such an extent.”
Meister said she is retiring to attend to recent, serious family needs.
“I’ll also be visiting my young grandsons in Durham, NC, much more often," she said. "My husband just retired a few months ago, so we’re looking forward to new adventures together.”
Meister offered her thanks and gave her successor encouragement.
“I sincerely thank Superintendent Kevin Kimmel and the Mid-Ohio Board of Governors for their faith in me three years ago. I have grown as a person and a professional here at Mid-Ohio," she said.
"While the position is fast paced and broad in scope, Carrie [Wood] has all the skills and background necessary to take Teaching & Learning to the next level. She is a consummate professional and a wonderful colleague who will lead the Teaching & Learning, gifted, and grant teams to even greater success and influence.
"I am excited to leave the work in her very capable hands. Best wishes to Carrie and the rest of my colleagues!”
After thanking Meister, the Board approved a contract to hire Carrie Wood as the new Director of Teaching & Learning. Wood’s position provides customized services and supports for Mid-Ohio ESC’s districts.
Previously Wood has been part of the Teaching & Learning team as a consultant and most recently the Regional Early Literacy Specialist at the State Support team.
“I look forward to re-joining the Mid-Ohio team to continue providing the impeccable service that is a hallmark of Mid-Ohio's legacy!” said Wood.
“I’m honored to be selected as the Director of Teaching and Learning for Mid-Ohio ESC and thank the Board of Governors and Superintendent Kevin Kimmel as I continue to lead and learn with my esteemed colleagues and district partners as we ensure a rigorous education for all students!”
Wood also congratulated Meister on her retirement.
“She has been a pillar in the educational community in this region," Wood said. "Her leadership and tutelage has afforded me great professional growth and experience on my journey as a literacy leader. She will be greatly missed.”
Kimmel offered his gratitude to Meister and his well-wishes for Wood.
“We knew that Lynn was the right choice to blaze trails with the new Teaching & Learning department, and she has done so with excellence," he said. "Now that Carrie is stepping into this position, her enthusiasm and capability will build upon the foundation that has been laid.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.