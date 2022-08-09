GALLERY: Madison Adult Career Center Class of 2022
Madison Adult Career Center trio of graduates
Photo courtesy of Traci Little (Tribune)
Madison Adult Career Center graduate
Photo courtesy of Traci Little (Tribune)
Madison Adult Career Center logo
Photo courtesy of Traci Little (Tribune)
2022 Madison Adult Career Center graduates
The Madison Adult Career Center graduated 117 students in the Class of 2022.
Photo courtesy of Traci Little (Tribune)
Six graduates were nominated by their instructors for Student of the Year: Ja’Lisa Graham, Medical Assisting Technologies; Tiara Livingston, Dental Assisting; Savanna Norris, Dental Assisting; Victoria Rose, Medical Assisting Technologies; Tabitha Wells, Advanced Cosmetology; Nicole Williams, Dental Assisting.
Tiara Livingston was selected as the 2021-22 Student of the Year.
Students graduated from the following Career Development Programs: Advanced Cosmetology, Cosmetology, Dental Assisting, Industrial Electrical Maintenance, Medical Assisting Technologies, Phlebotomy/EKG, Precision Machining/CNC Technology, State Tested Nurse Aide, Welding Technology, and the Adult Diploma Programs. Programs range from 96 to 1800 clock hours of training.
Graduates earn or soon will earn industry-recognized certifications, such as: Registered Phlebotomy Technician (RPT); Registered Medical Assistant (RMA); Registered Dental Assistant (AMT); Dental Radiography certification; Ohio State Board of Cosmetology Licensure in Cosmetology and Advanced Cosmetology; State Tested Nurse Aide (STNA); American Welding Society (AWS); National Institute for MetalWorking Skills (NIMS); The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER); OPAC certification in Word and Excel; and Basic Life Support (BLS) and HeartSaver First Aid certifications.
All graduates earn an ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Credential (NCRC). Madison Adult Career Center graduated 117 adult students this school year from the above Career Development programs with 16 of them also earning their adult diploma.
Students graduating from Career Development programs who successfully meet graduation requirements receive a Certificate of Completion and a Career Passport in addition to their industry credentials.
To qualify for graduation, students must:
Complete at least 90% of scheduled hours and 100% of required coursework.
Achieve a 2.0 minimum grade point average.
Complete required externship, clinical, or job shadow.
Complete Bring Your ‘A’ Game employability/work ethic curriculum.
Madison Adult Career Center’s disclosures as reported on their 2021 accreditation annual report include an overall completion rate of 79% with 74% of completers working in the related field of their training, and 92% of completers earning industry certification.
Madison Adult Career Center provides training to individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, dislocated workers, and employed individuals gaining new skills and/or upgrading their current skills.
Programs enable students to complete their training, earn certifications and enter the workforce quickly.
Madison Adult Career Center is:
accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).
an approved provider of post-secondary career technical education by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
a member of the Ohio Association of Career Technical and Adult Education (ACTE).
