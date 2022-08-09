2022 Madison Adult Career Center graduates

The Madison Adult Career Center graduated 117 students in the Class of 2022.

 Photo courtesy of Traci Little (Tribune)

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Madison Adult Career Center had its annual graduation ceremony for students completing Career Development Programs on Friday, Aug. 5.

The ceremony recognizes students upon successful completion of their training programs. Special recognition was given to students earning perfect attendance and outstanding attendance.

GALLERY: Madison Adult Career Center Class of 2022

