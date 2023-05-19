BELLVILLE – Science teacher Kelly Staley his taught children for 22 years.
On May 12, she was recognized for teaching teachers.
Staley, who works at Clear Fork Middle School, received the 2023 Mentor Teacher of the Year award from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. She was nominated by Noelle Gniewek, who is finishing up her student teaching with Staley this semester.
"This year we started a new tradition where the student teachers get to nominate a mentor teacher of the year," said Dr. Elizabeth Napier, director of teacher education at MVNU.
MVNU students nominated 65 teacher mentors from across central Ohio, but Napier said Staley stood out as someone who went above and beyond to support the budding educator in her classroom.
“She has helped me become the teacher I have always dreamed of being," Gniewek wrote in her nomination letter.
Gniewek said Staley has high expectations for her students, but helps them achieve their goals. She also said the veteran teacher has given her both continuous encouragement and valuable feedback.
"Mrs. Staley has included me in every step of the teaching process and makes me aware of other situations that will arise when I have my own classroom," Gniewek said.
"Science is a tough subject to teach and can be intimidating with labs and all of the content. She has never made me feel ignorant when I ask questions about management or the content, and always answers my questions in ways that help me grow as a teacher."
Staley's seventh grade students also complimented her teaching.
"She is an amazing teacher and she treats us all with respect, no matter who you are or what you look like, she's always there and able to help you," Addy New said.
"And even if it's the smallest question or the biggest question, she knows the answer."
Kylie Ludwig hasn't always liked science, but said the subject is more fun this year.
"Her ability to explain things to a different level," she said. "I've never really understood science until this year."
Staley said she was humbled and surprised by the award.
"(Gniewek) was one of my great student-teachers and she's done amazing job," she said.
While Gniewek is set to graduate soon, Staley said their relationship will continue next school year.
"She's going to be working in Fredericktown, which I'm very proud of, so we'll be able to share resources and talk about different grades," she said.
Gniewek, a Michigan native, said the support of Staley and her other mentor teacher, Clear Fork Middle School's Meredith Wendling, made her feel more comfortable taking a job in the area. She'll be teaching sixth and seventh grade science.
The most important thing she learned from Staley is the importance of structure in the classroom.
"Don't let anything slide," she said. "These kids need routine, so to make sure you always stay on them and expect a lot of them because they can meet those expectations that you have."