Spooktacular 2021
Submitted Photo

GALION — On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the Galion Middle School (GMS) leadership team will host its fifth-annual Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat event at 474 Portland Way N, Galion, OH 44833.

Galion families with children from pre-k (toddler) to grade 5 are invited to walk the halls of GMS collecting treats along the way. The entrance fee for this event will be one canned, non-perishable food donation per family.