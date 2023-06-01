Bratwurst Festival royal court

Queens, princesses, junior royalty, all will be chosen for the upcoming Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival court.

BUCYRUS — The Bratwurst Festival has officially opened applications for the 2023 Bratwurst Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess pageants.

The Bratwurst Festival Royalty Experience is a well-known community opportunity for young girls growing up in Crawford County. Each year, nine young ladies are selected for three queen positions (15-18), three princess positions (11-13), and three junior princess positions (7-9) — which make up the Bratwurst Festival Royalty Court.

GALLERY: Bratwurst Festival to choose court

