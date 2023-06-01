BUCYRUS — The Bratwurst Festival has officially opened applications for the 2023 Bratwurst Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess pageants.
The Bratwurst Festival Royalty Experience is a well-known community opportunity for young girls growing up in Crawford County. Each year, nine young ladies are selected for three queen positions (15-18), three princess positions (11-13), and three junior princess positions (7-9) — which make up the Bratwurst Festival Royalty Court.
Bratwurst Festival royalty is about to be chosen in Bucyrus.
The Royalty Court travels across the state of Ohio, learning the dynamic history behind each town and representing the greater Bucyrus area.
“The Bratwurst Festival Pageants give local students the opportunity to promote their community,” said Kylie Grau, Bratwurst Festival Royalty Coordinator. “In return, these young ladies receive generous scholarships donated by local businesses. These scholarships have increased significantly this year.
“The Queen will receive $2,000 and the runners up will each receive $1,000. This makes the Bratwurst Festival Royalty Program scholarships some of the largest in the state. They also get the opportunity to travel all over the great state of Ohio making memories and new friends that will last a lifetime.”
While Bucyrus is now widely recognized as the “Bratwurst Capital of America,” the Bratwurst Festival found humble beginnings in the summer of 1968. Since the inaugural festival, an estimated 100,000 people travel to the annual event from around the world.
One of the most notable events of the festival is the crowning of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival Queen.
Nancy Scott was crowned the first queen in 1967 and is the only queen to reign during the city's Colonel Crawford Days festival. When the Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival replaced Colonel Crawford Days, another first queen, Gail Fetter, was named.
Now, the 2022 Bratwurst Festival Royalty – Queen Hannah Feldman and Royalty Courts – are preparing to hand down their crowns during the 2023 Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival, held in downtown Bucyrus on Aug. 17 to 19.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the continued support of our community,” said Adam Heinlen, Bratwurst Festival Board of Directors President. “This year’s theme — Brattie is AMPED UP for 56 — is to honor our electricians for their decades of service to the Bratwurst Festival to ensure a safe environment for both our vendors and all the visitors to our amazing festival.”
Interested girls must submit their applications to the Bratwurst Festival office no later than June 11. The office is located at 330 S. Sandusky Ave. in Bucyrus.
A “Get Acquainted Tea” will take place on June 11 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church situated at 130 S. Walnut St. Candidates and at least one parent or legal guardian are required to attend the tea.