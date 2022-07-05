ONTARIO -- On Wednesday, July 6, the Ontario Kohl’s store, located at 524 N. Lexington Springmill Rd. will celebrate the grand opening of Sephora at Kohl’s.
Store officials say the opening will make prestige beauty even more accessible to local residents.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400 store expansion,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.
“The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”
About Sephora at Kohl’s:
● Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. There, Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.
● Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, shoppers will find a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, including coveted beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care.
● In addition, six new prestige beauty brands, Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa were added to the Sephora at Kohl’s assortment this spring.
The Ontario store is one of 400 Sephora at Kohl’s store openings planned nationwide this year.
As a partnership designed to drive joint success, overhaul Kohl’s beauty business, excite existing customers and bring new customers into Kohl’s, early indications show that Sephora at Kohl’s is succeeding on these fronts. As previously disclosed, Sephora at Kohl’s is off to a great start and has been driving sales, bringing in new, younger and more diverse customers, and enabling cross-category purchases across all lines of business.
The introduction of Sephora at Kohl’s has also been the impetus to transforming and simplifying Kohl’s entire store experience. With Sephora at Kohl’s positioned prominently at the front of the store, it provided an opportunity to optimize the store space and expand categories that are most important, like active, casual and beauty. With the store transformation, Kohl’s is working to create a sense of discovery every time a customer walks in.
“Since our partnership with Kohl’s began, we’ve always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl’s beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding Sephora stores as possible," said Artemis Patrick, Sephora’s executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer.
"We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl’s to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores,” “The additions of these new brands to Sephora at Kohl’s demonstrate how we are continuing to bolster the assortment to bring the best experience to all of our new and existing customers.”