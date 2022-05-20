MANSFIELD – Richland County Foundation president Brady Groves reported the Foundation granted $7,299,660 in 2021 during his report at the organization's annual meeting.
Donors continued to be very generous and gifts for the year totaled $4,546,760.
Foundation donors were most passionate about supporting children/family/youth with grants totaling $1,572,301. Other sectors receiving grants were arts and culture $1,669,474, community $1,465,296, education 1,198,049, human services $659,951, environment 391,035, economic development $158,390, health services $83,097, and churches $102,067. To review the 2021 annual report, go to richlandcountyfoundation.org.
Guest speaker Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch talked about the recently installed MILO de- escalation unit. The City of Mansfield received a grant to help fund the simulator which will provide officers opportunities to practice de-escalation techniques with real-time feedback. The MPD also will utilize the equipment for community outreach.
Guest speaker Area Agency on Aging District 5 Vice President of Outreach and Development Nicole Williams spoke about a senior housing complex that is under construction. Grants were awarded for the Ritter’s Run project on Ohio Street in Mansfield, a ranch-style apartment complex designed to serve low-income adults ages 55 and older. The handicap accessible development will include support services, affordable rent, utilities, appliances, and off-street parking.
During the business portion of the meeting Aaron Williams, Pastor of Maddox Memorial Church of God in Christ, and Dakota Durbin, Vice President of Private Banking, and Investment Services Manager at Mechanics Bank, were approved as incoming Board of Trustee members.
Beth DeLaney and Debbi Adams retired from the board and were recognized for their dedication and service to the Foundation and the community.
The following officers were elected to serve this year; Jessica Gribben, chair, Chris Hiner, chair-elect, Lee Tasseff, treasurer, and Jotika Shetty, secretary.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.