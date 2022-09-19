Jim Hairston

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Jim Hairston is the most recent addition to its team of professionals.

Hairston serves as Treasurer for the City of Ontario and was recently involved with the Area Agency on Aging as their CFO. Born locally in Mansfield, he grew up near Akron. He worked at Tappan after graduating from Rio Grande University (Accounting Degree).