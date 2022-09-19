MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Jim Hairston is the most recent addition to its team of professionals.
Hairston serves as Treasurer for the City of Ontario and was recently involved with the Area Agency on Aging as their CFO. Born locally in Mansfield, he grew up near Akron. He worked at Tappan after graduating from Rio Grande University (Accounting Degree).
“I received my MBA from Ashland University and after obtaining my CPA license soon after, I have spent most of my career in business / IT consulting with the privilege of owning a couple firms here in the area,” Jim recalled.
Jim's wife Valeri is a lifelong resident graduating from Madison and recently retired from the schools where she served the children as a speech pathologist. The couple has two children, Anna and Jacob, and two grandchildren.
Jim’s community ties run deep.
“I am fully invested in our community. I have served on multiple boards such as Richland Pregnancy Services and Ontario Youth Sports," he said. "I have coached multiple sports in all ages including Ontario High School soccer and Mansfield Christian Middle School and High School basketball.
"I served a term on Ontario City Council as well prior to being elected as Treasurer.”
Working for the last 15 years with Area Agency on Aging has given Hairston a passion for the housing needs of the local elderly community. He explained his current desire, to continue to assist them working in the real estate industry.
“Peter Haring and I have been friends for a long time and God divinely brought us together again in the early part of 2022," Hairston said. "As we caught up on what each of us had been doing, it became clear to me that joining Haring Realty was for me.”
Hairston said there's “no better place for me to serve the community than with a company that values honesty and integrity and serves the people of our area with humility.”