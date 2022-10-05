boutiquegroup.jpg

Richland County boutique owners talk about the upcoming 2022 boutique crawl. Six boutiques are hosting giveaways Oct. 6 to 8 for people who stop at each storefront.

MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for.

Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to wear find and put together an outfit they love — a personal touch customers might not find in other retail spaces.

Olive and Oak Company

1 of 9

Bloom Boutique

1 of 9

B.E. Humble

1 of 9

The Wilder Boutique

1 of 13

Golden Poppy

1 of 14