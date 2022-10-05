MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for.
Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to wear find and put together an outfit they love — a personal touch customers might not find in other retail spaces.
Jessica Klupp owns Olive and Oak Company with her sister-in-law, Sam Klupp, and mother-in-law, Amy Klupp. Though the physical store has only been open since January 2021, Amy Klupp said Olive and Oak already has a dedicated customer base. She remembers one of those customers suggesting a shopping event jointly hosted by local boutiques in Richland County.
Amy Klupp liked the idea of a boutique crawl, so she individually approached different owners in the area to ask if they wanted to make a special shopping experience catered to local women.
“We’re all small businesses, we’re all in the same community, we’re all raising families — there’s no need for competition,” Amy Klupp said.
After multiple meetings and discussions among owners, six local clothing boutiques are hosting a three-day-long boutique crawl complete with promotions, giveaways and gift card drawings. The crawl will be Oct. 6 to 8.
Richland Source talked with each participating boutique owner about the styles of clothing they carry and plans for the crawl event.
(From left to right): Amy, Jessica and Sam Klupp, owners of Olive and Oak Company
MANSFIELD -- Amy, Jessica and Sam Klupp often hear people call their clothing boutique “a hidden gem.”
The Klupp family already owned the building and Olive and Oak’s space wasn’t occupied. So, the three women started a clothing boutique to offer unique styles ranging from bohemian and modern fashion to Ohio State gameday gear.
Amy Klupp said each of Olive and Oak’s owners have unique styles and can relate to women of different age groups. For the boutique crawl, Olive and Oak is trying to schedule live music in its parking lot one afternoon.
Oct. 6-8 is the first boutique crawl of what the owners hope to make an annual event. Sam Klupp said the boutique owners will take note of what works well for the first weekend and consider changes for the following years.
“I want customers to have a good positive shopping experience and to see all of the amazing places that they can shop besides a Target, Kohl’s, Walmart or whatever,” Sam Klupp said. “Not necessarily pulling them out of there, but showing them there are other places that have affordable clothing.”
Amy Klupp said she is open to including more boutiques and locally owned businesses beyond clothing stores next year, such as home decor or restaurants. Participants in this year’s boutique crawl can pick up “passports” wherever they shop first and get stamps after spending $25 at each boutique for gift card drawing entries.
Amy Klupp said owners decided to spread the crawl across three days so customers can take their time at each shop to find pieces they like. Thursday and Friday hours at each boutique are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We love small business and we think that there’s so many small boutiques in town that there’s no reason to shop online or really anywhere else,” Amy Klupp said. “We all have websites, store fronts and you can order online and pick up.”
MANSFIELD -- Growing up between Bellville and Butler, Janelle Blake remembers not knowing what she wanted to do professionally in high school.
“I was like, ‘Eh, let’s just go to cosmetology school down at the career center,’” she said. “So I did it and I fell in love with it. The more and more that I evolve in this business, the more and more I love it.”
Blake has owned Roots hair salon in Mansfield for about 10 years and opened Bloom Boutique last year. She previously worked at clothing boutique B.E. Humble when the owner, Brittany Humble, started the business in Ontario’s Servex Center.
“I like it to be more of a personal shopper kind of thing,” Blake said.
She described Bloom’s style as “boho with modern influences.” Though the boutique typically draws a young -- to middle-aged crowd, Blake said anyone can find something they like in her boutique. Bloom also launched its men’s line about three months ago.
Blake will have $25 grab bags with seasonal clothing for the boutique crawl that people can buy for the gift card drawing. The $100 gift card drawing requires at least $25 spent at each boutique.
“I love to go support small businesses,” Blake said, “and you don’t have to support by buying. Supporting means liking their post, sharing their post or mentioning their name.”
The boutique crawl, Blake said, will help all of the boutiques advertise themselves. She also wants to bring other small businesses into the mix. Galion’s Sweet and Bubble Bean coffee truck will be in front of Bloom’s storefront Saturday.
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Realtors Keaton Partin and Danielle James couldn’t find stylish and functional business wear that felt comfortable for the whole day. Partin said they each wanted to buy clothes they loved and a “passion project” started with holding inventory in their basements.
When Mid-Ohio Investments bought the building at 1303 Park Ave. E., Partin said she thought the space next to the real estate office was perfect for The Wilder Boutique. The boutique opened its in-person sales in June.
“People really like having something on this side of town, so it’s worked out really well so far,” Partin said.
The Wilder Boutique also carries home decor products and kitchen goods in addition to clothing and accessories.
“We try to go business casual and business comfy,” Partin said. “I would say anyone of all ages could find something in here that they like.”
Partin said she was excited to talk about the boutique crawl, especially because most of the participants have just opened their doors in the past few years.
“I just think it’s so cool that we can all come together,” Partin said. “We all have unique things, we all bring our own touch to everything.”
The Wilder Boutique will have prizes and giveaways during the crawl but Partin said she is keeping those secret until the boutique crawl begins.
MANSFIELD -- Caitlin Carr’s college break job became a full-time passion and personal business venture in 2021.
She worked at PurseSnickety as a college student and bought the store in 2021. In May 2022, she changed the name of Golden Poppy.
PurseSnickety started in 2006 selling purses, jewelry and gift items. It expanded to clothing a few years later and operated two different storefronts. Golden Poppy operates out of the original PurseSnickety building on Lexington Avenue. Carr added home decor and kids’ toys to PurseSnickety’s clothing and accessories.
“I feel like Golden Poppy is kind of the best mix of what that evolved into,” she said.
Carr said she thinks Golden Poppy’s main audience is young moms and middle-aged working women, though jewelry and gifts generally appeal to all ages.
“We do have a lot of dressier, trendier things that hit those working women who are a little bit more established,” Carr said, “who aren’t going through kids in toddlerhood with spit up.”
Carr said some of her favorite brands in Golden Poppy are Daze Denim and Bed Stu boots. She changes what the store carries based on new items she finds at clothing vendor markets.
When boutique owners started brainstorming ideas for a boutique crawl, Carr said she was excited to work with other business owners who are mostly new.
“We're all similar but a little bit different and can offer you different things,” she said.
Golden Poppy will host the Grunt Grub food truck in its parking lot Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carr said she hopes even more shops and businesses join the crawl next year.
“I think we’ll learn a lot from this year’s experience and see how we can make it even better,” she said.