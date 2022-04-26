MANSFIELD -- Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday congratulated local officials for "aggressively" pursuing state approval of Ohio funds to demolish and clean up former Westinghouse manufacturing sites in Mansfield.
"They know how to use the phone. Let's say that," DeWine said with a laugh during an announcement outside the former Westinghouse "A" building at 200 E. Fifth St. on the city's east side.
DeWine was in town to announce another $3 million had been approved by the Ohio Department of Development for the work, which will demolish the "A" building and remediate the site, including the adjoining 13-acre "concrete" jungle.
Photos from an announcement on Tuesday morning by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that Mansfield will receive a total of $4 million in state money toward the demolition and brownfield remediation of former Westinghouse property on the city's east side. Richland County was guaranteed $1 million as part of a $500 million statewide brownfield/demolition approved by the state legislature in 2021. DeWine announced another $3 million on Tuesday had been approved for the project, which includes the "A" building and an adjoining 13-acre "concrete jungle."