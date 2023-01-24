lloyd02.jpg

Lloyd Rebar Company team members bend rebar in the Shelby warehouse in October 2022. Lloyd Rebar was awarded the first release from Intel for its new facility between Johnstown and New Albany. The company on Tuesday was granted a 15-year, 100-percent property tax abatement for an $8 to $12 million expansion project. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved property tax incentives for a Shelby manufacturer that plans to invest $8 to $12 million in an expansion project.

Commissioners approved a 15-year enterprise zone for the Lloyd Rebar Co., 139 Technology Parkway.

Richland County Regional Planning Executive Director Jotika Shetty meets with county commissioners on Tuesday morning.

