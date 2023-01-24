Lloyd Rebar Company team members bend rebar in the Shelby warehouse in October 2022. Lloyd Rebar was awarded the first release from Intel for its new facility between Johnstown and New Albany. The company on Tuesday was granted a 15-year, 100-percent property tax abatement for an $8 to $12 million expansion project. (Richland Source file photo)
The company was recently awarded a contract to supply 20,000 tons of rebar to support the construction of Intel's massive new facility underway in Licking County, a deal that has contributed to the company's need to expand.
Richland County Regional Planning Executive Director Jotika Shetty met with commissioners to outline the agreement, which has already been approved by Shelby City Council.
"This expansion is going to be for 15 years at 100-percent (property) tax abatement (on the expansion) in exchange for making sure that they retain their current employment base of 25 full-time jobs and 10 additional full-time jobs," Shetty said.
"I think the Lloyd Rebar company has been doing exceptionally well. They were awarded some subcontracts for the new Intel facility. So they are trying to fill those orders as expeditiously as possible. They've grown the past few years."
She said the expansion to the company's current footprint will be 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
"The potential investment that they are looking to put into the property is going to be anywhere between $8 million to $12 million," she said.
