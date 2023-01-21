Michael Webb

Michael Webb talks to leaders from across Richland County on Friday afternoon. Webb was the project director for a recently completed countywide housing study.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Jessica Gribben looked across a conference room of Richland County leaders on Friday afternoon -- all of whom gathered to hear the highlights of a long-anticipated countywide housing study.

Housing study

Elected officials, agency leaders and private business and industry leaders attended a meeting Friday afternoon to discuss a recently completed housing study that examined all of Richland County.
Housing meeting

Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus and Joe Trolian, executive director for the Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, discuss results from a recently completed housing study.

