 A truck moves through the new roundabout on Thursday morning at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The "road closed" signs were barely taken down at a new roundabout Thursday morning and Richland County Engineer Adam Gove was alerting county commissioners to the possibility of a second.

The next site may be the intersection of Home Road and Lexington-Springmill Road, the location of a fatal crash a couple of weeks ago, according to Gove.

Lexington-Springmill Road

Cars travel north on Lexington-Springmill Road in May, just past the intersection with Home Road. (Richland Source file photo)
Roundabout 2

A new new roundabout opened on Thursday morning at the intersection of Cook Road/Illinois Avenue and Mansfield-Lucas Road. 

