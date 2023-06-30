Artist rendering of Walker Lake Road development

This is a rendering for developments coming to Walker Lake Road in Ontario. The plans for development include a Home2 Suites hotel, along with residential and office space, as well as restaurants.

 Submitted

ONTARIO -- The City of Ontario has characterized itself as a retail destination for Richland County and surrounding areas.

With new hotel and housing developments coming to the city’s north side, Ontario is preparing for coordinated growth to better connect the city to regional destinations and the local college campuses.

menardsselfstorageontario

One of the entrances to Menards' self storage units currently in construction viewed from homes on Walker Lake Road. Robin Vanerio said the top of the warehouses can be viewed above the fence and tree line.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

