Chris Knapton, director of development administration for Moment Development, shares the results of a four-month traffic study for his hotel development on Walker Lake Road.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — A full-service car wash plans to move into the Menards and Furniture Row parking lot in Ontario.

Ultimate Shine Car Wash is waiting on results of city sewer testing before presenting their conditional use permit to the planning commission.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.