Dan Niss (left) and Attorney Bud Vetter (right) asked the Ontario Planning Commission to grant a rezone request for the 1943 Park Ave. West property that Niss bought in May. Under a business zone, Niss will have more opportunities for what can be developed in the property.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — The city of Ontario's planning commission heard from three separate developers at Wednesday’s meeting looking to bring new business to Ontario.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Dan Niss attended the meeting with his attorney, Bud Vetter, asking for a rezone for the 1943 Park Ave. West property from office service to business.

