MANSFIELD -- Tony Vero almost came clean to Mike DeWine on Tuesday when the Ohio governor came to Mansfield to announce $4 million in state funds for the demolition and remediation of former local Westinghouse sites.
"I think you've been a little busy running a state during a pandemic, I believe. We also know you probably spent many days, you and your staff, taking some difficult phone calls. I can't confirm if Richland County placed any of those phone calls," Vero said with a laugh.
GALLERY: DeWine announces millions for Westinghouse demolition, cleanup in Mansfield
Photos from an announcement on Tuesday morning by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that Mansfield will receive a total of $4 million in state money toward the demolition and brownfield remediation of former Westinghouse property on the city's east side. Richland County was guaranteed $1 million as part of a $500 million statewide brownfield/demolition approved by the state legislature in 2021. DeWine announced another $3 million on Tuesday had been approved for the project, which includes the "A" building and an adjoining 13-acre "concrete jungle."