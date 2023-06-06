Eric Miller

Local attorney Eric Miller speaks Tuesday evening to Mansfield City Council in support of the "Mansfield Water Main Initiative for Fire Safety."

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Eric Miller hopes to convince Mansfield voters in November to support an income tax increase to replace 53 miles of aging four-inch water lines around the city.

Based on reactions from several members of City Council on Tuesday night, Miller and supporters of the "Mansfield Water Main Initiative for Fire Safety" have their work cut out for them.

Local attorney Eric Miller (left) and City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi meet with City Council on Tuesday evening.
Mansfield City Council 4th Ward representative Alomar Davenport on Tuesday questions the timing of a proposed income tax increase to fund water main replacements.
2nd Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Meier questions a proposed income tax increase for water main replacements.
3rd Ward Councilman Rev. El Akuchie raises questions Tuesday evening about a proposed income tax increase.
6th Ward Councilwoman Kimberly Moton asks questions Tuesday evening.
Local attorney Eric Miller said a proposed 1/4-percent income tax increase would cost someone making $40,000 annually about $2 per week.

The City of Mansfield has essential infrastructure that needs attention. (Mansfield Water Main Initiative video)

