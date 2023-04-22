Rick Taylor

Rick Taylor, president of Jay Industries and owner of Hudson & Essex, has served 25 years on the Gorman-Rupp board of directors. He announced in January that he will step down from the board in April.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD -- Rick Taylor has served on nearly every committee of the Gorman-Rupp board of directors since he was appointed in 2003.

After 20 years on the board, Taylor announced in January he wouldn’t seek re-election to the board. His last day will be April 27.

Gorman-Rupp announces agreement to acquire Fill-Rite for $525 million
Gorman-Rupp declares cash dividend; Taylor announces he will not stand for re-election as company director

Tags