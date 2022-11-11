Luke Beekman

Luke Beekman, joined by artists and local officials, cuts the ribbon on Thursday to open "Luminous City" in downtown Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- A colorful, downtown public art project years in the making became reality Thursday with the snipping of a bright red ribbon.

That's when "Luminous City" officially came to life along Diamond Street.

Luminous City

(From left) Robin Shoup, Luke Beekman and Braxton Daniels III collaborated on the new mural, "Luminous City," which was officially "opened" in downtown Mansfield on Thursday.

Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"