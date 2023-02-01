Jim Gorman

Long-time local industrialist Jim Gorman explains why he donated the land for a sports complex to the YMCA of North Central Ohio. (Submitted photo)

BELLVILLE -- Jim Gorman spent most of his life as an industrialist.

As president of the Gorman-Rupp Co., he oversaw the worldwide manufacturing and sales of the company’s pump systems from his Mansfield and Bellville plants -- and plants around the world.

Above is the land Jim Gorman is donating for a YMCA of North Central Ohio sports complex. (Submitted photo)

