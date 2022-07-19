MANSFIELD -- Developer Nathan Whittaker has rescinded his request to have the former Dawson Ridge Par & Pub Golf Course rezoned to allow for a manufactured home development on the 86-acre site.
"After speaking with numerous Mansfield City Council members and members of the community, we are pausing this until we can get more community support," Whittaker said in a text message to Richland Source on Tuesday afternoon.
Whittaker, a Florida resident, was scheduled to appear Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. before council in a public hearing regarding his request. He said he will now not attend the meeting.
"We are rescinding our request at this time," Whittaker said.
City Council is still expected to vote against the rezoning request Tuesday evening.
The hearing was scheduled after the Mansfield Planning Commission voted unanimously May 25 to recommend denying Whittaker's request to have the site rezoned to accommodate his planned 300-home manufactured housing community.
During the planning commission meeting, residents expressed concerns about things like an increase of vehicle traffic in the neighborhood; inadequate water and sewer lines to service such a large development; potential for increased crime; and a desire to keep the rolling hills, ponds and trees intact.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Whittaker has purchased three existing mobile home parks in Mansfield and is in the process of revitalizing them.
He said affordable housing is badly needed in Mansfield and he has a waiting list of 600 residents interested in purchasing a double-wide manufactured home through him.
Stephanie Zader, an At-large member of Mansfield City Council, issued a statement Tuesday afternoon that said there "has been a lot of conversation surrounding the redevelopment of Dawson Ridge Par & Pub, and also a lot of misinformation spreading."
She said Whittaker is rescinding his request with the intent of "meeting with the community to let the community dictate how he moves forward."
"Nathan's intent from the beginning has been to offer affordable home ownership to the residents of Mansfield, and he still intends to do so," she said.
Zader said Whittaker will work with developer William Barber of Blue Door Development Company in Mansfield "to find the best solution for the redevelopment of this property."
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"