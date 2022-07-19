Dawson Ridge

The view in May of the former Dawson Ridge Par & Pub golf course in northeast Mansfield. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Developer Nathan Whittaker has rescinded his request to have the former Dawson Ridge Par & Pub Golf Course rezoned to allow for a manufactured home development on the 86-acre site.

"After speaking with numerous Mansfield City Council members and members of the community, we are pausing this until we can get more community support," Whittaker said in a text message to Richland Source on Tuesday afternoon.

