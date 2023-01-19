ONTARIO — Marshall Park was the setting of multiple successful events in 2022, including the summer concert series, 4th of July celebration and Haunted Hollow Trail.
Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson told members of the Parks Committee on Wednesday that he wanted to continue that success by using American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the park’s parking lots and lighting.
Hutchinson said the city has more than $100,000 of ARPA funds to allocate before Dec. 31, 2024.
“I figured we could do these projects and make the parks a lot nicer and safer,” he said.
Service safety director Kris Knapp said the city plans to pave the gravel parking lot across from the baseball and softball fields in May or June. The project should be completed before the 4th of July celebration.
Hutchinson also said he wants to add street lights to the park’s soccer fields and close to the disc golf course.
“It would be nice to have a little more lighting, especially with all the events after dark,” he said.
Recreation Director Heather Hendrix delivered a department update to City Council on Wednesday. She said the recreation department hosted multiple successful programs in 2022.
Hendrix said October’s Haunted Hollow Trail raised more than $7,000, some of which the city donated to the school programs that volunteered to help with the trail. December’s craft show brought in more than $10,000 between vendor and admission fees.
“There were over 2,500 people in attendance at the craft show, so that was a very successful event,” Hendrix said.
Also in her report, Hendrix told council members the department will likely raise prices for some of its programs, including swimming lessons and introductory lifeguard classes, but not by more than $15 per program.
“Minimum wage is going up, and the cost of other things in general are going up,” she said.
Hendrix proposed raising summer recreation camp swimming lesson costs to $50 per child per week, and introductory lifeguard training to $100. Recertification lifeguard training will stay at $75.
Hendrix said the recreation department is considering hosting a Little Miss Ontario Pageant this spring. She said the pageant would accept girls from preschool to 5th grade and offer multiple awards to different age groups.
Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.