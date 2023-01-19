marshallparkfile

Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson proposed using American Rescue Plan Act funds to add street lights to areas of Marshall Park and pave a gravel parking lot in 2023. (Richland Source file photo)

 Peng Chen, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO — Marshall Park was the setting of multiple successful events in 2022, including the summer concert series, 4th of July celebration and Haunted Hollow Trail.

Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson told members of the Parks Committee on Wednesday that he wanted to continue that success by using American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the park’s parking lots and lighting.

