David Crundwell, a member of Mansfield St. Peter's Boy Scout Troop 121, picks up litter along First Street on Wednesday evening.

MANSFIELD -- It was the kind of effort on a steamy July evening worthy of an ice cream reward.

Members of Mansfield St. Peter's Boy Scout Troop 121, joined by neighbors from the area, went on "litter patrol" on Wednesday, cleaning up along First and Second streets in the West End Neighborhood Area.

