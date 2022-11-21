Torch Award

Co-owner Kevin Lacey, alongside his team at Bo Lacey Construction attended the 2022 Toast to Trusted Leaders Event at COSI in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 15.

COLUMBUS -- Bo Lacey Construction of Mansfield was nominated for the Torch Awards along with 5,000 other businesses in Ohio.

Nineteen total businesses attended the 2022 Toast to Trusted Leaders Event and just seven of them won the Torch Award for Ethics. One of them being Bo Lacey Construction.

