COLUMBUS -- Bo Lacey Construction of Mansfield was nominated for the Torch Awards along with 5,000 other businesses in Ohio.
Nineteen total businesses attended the 2022 Toast to Trusted Leaders Event and just seven of them won the Torch Award for Ethics. One of them being Bo Lacey Construction.
The six other outstanding recipients were Baker Creative, Columbia Gas of Ohio, CPM Media & Marketing, Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP, GBQ, and Muth & Company Roofing.
A common question is “What is this award for?” “What does it mean?”
The www.centerforcharacterethics.org explains “The BBB serving Central Ohio established the Torch Awards for Ethics as an annual awards program to publicly recognize local companies that have practices in place that elevate their commitment to ethical business.
"The Torch Awards for Ethics is designed to not only promote the importance of building trust, but also the willingness and efforts made by outstanding businesses to help contribute to an honorable marketplace.
"BBB has distilled an intentional focus on trust and ethics into four C’s – Character, Culture, Customers, Community, and this is the basis for the Torch Awards entry process. The application outlines the character of the organization’s leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how the company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and the impact the organization is making in their community.”
Bo Lacey Construction has been in business since 1984 and has been accredited through the BBB since 2012, with an A+ rating and 4.29 stars out of 5.
The Center for Character Ethics serves business leaders, educators and students by providing assessment, training and recognition programs in leadership character and organizational ethics, and in turn advancing trust in our local community.
Bo Lacey exemplified not just these characteristics, but many more.