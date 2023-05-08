bo Lacey ccn award

The Bo Lacey Construction team poses with their 2023 national company of the year award earned at the Certified Contractors Network's annual conference in Arlington, Texas.

MANSFIELD -- Bo Lacey Construction co-owner Kevin Lacey said everyone on his team understands the value of trust and improvement.

He named the company's “Team GPS Behavior” as one of the reasons Bo Lacy construction was chosen as the Certified Contractors Network (CCN) national company of the year on April 28.

