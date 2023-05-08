MANSFIELD -- Bo Lacey Construction co-owner Kevin Lacey said everyone on his team understands the value of trust and improvement.
He named the company's “Team GPS Behavior” as one of the reasons Bo Lacy construction was chosen as the Certified Contractors Network (CCN) national company of the year on April 28.
The company was selected a finalist for the award with GM Roth Design Remodeling out of New Hampshire. More than 400 companies across the United States were considered for the award.
"We have been nominated for individual awards, but never for company of the year," Lacey said. "This is our first year being nominated and our first year winning the award."
Bo Lacey Construction is a home improvement contractor founded in Greenwich, Ohio by Bo Lacey in 1984.
Bo Lacey unexpectedly died in 2012. Jon Qualls and Bo’s son Kevin then took over the business.
Bo Lacey Construction's mission is to provide exceptional service to each and every customer. The company prides itself on exceptional service, but Kevin Lacey said leadership doesn't punish workers' mistakes, instead offering them an opportunity to learn and improve.
The contractor offers roofing, siding, windows and bathroom work and has offices in Mansfield, Circleville, Norwalk and Mount Vernon.
The CCN national company of the year award recognizes Bo Lacey Construction's commitment to excellence in the contracting industry.
CCN is a nationwide organization of top-quality independent contractors who share a common commitment to ethical and professional business practices.
Each year, CCN presents the national company of the year award to one outstanding member who has demonstrated exceptional performance in customer service, workmanship, and business practices.
"We are thrilled to be named CCN's national company of the year," Qualls and Lacey said in a press release. "This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing our customers with top-notch service and quality workmanship."
Bo Lacey Construction was also named the Columbus BBB Torch Award winner for Business Ethics last year, the BBB's highest and most prestigious award.
Bo Lacey Construction serves customers throughout the state. For more information about its services, please visit the company's website at www.bolaceyconstruction.com.