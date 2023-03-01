Underground Railroad

This photograph shows the "Freedom Stairway," the one hundred steps leading from the Ohio River to the John Rankin House in Ripley, a station on the Underground Railroad. John Rankin (1793-1886) was a Presbyterian minister and educator who devoted much of his life to the antislavery movement. The house has several secret rooms in which freedom seekers were hidden. A light was placed in the window of the house to indicate that it was safe for freedom seekers to approach. The John Rankin House is now a museum, part of the Ohio History Connection's state-wide network of historic sites.

 Courtesy of the Ohio History Connection

The Underground Railroad was a system of safe houses and hiding places that helped freedom seekers along their journey to freedom in Canada, Mexico, and elsewhere outside of the United States.

Download PDF Freedom Trail: Ohio's Underground Railroad from River to the Lake
This was the famed River-to-Lake Freedom Trail