Some of the most classic and highly sought-after children’s art from the 1930s American Art Deco movement was created in Richland County.

Fern's iconic bunnies on a child's tin tea tray

Easter Bunny paper doll by Fern Bisel Peat
Children's Play Mate magazine

Children’s Play Mate magazine began in 1929 in Cleveland. Fern Bisel Peat was the editor and chief contributing artist from 1933-1955, and nearly all of the covers during that time have her illustrations.
Beech Hollow Farm

Then & Now: Beech Hollow Farm on Woodberry Road 1940s.
Distinctively decorated Fern Bisel Peat child's tea toys

Portrait of Fern Bisel Peat c 1940

Fern Bisel Peat (1893-1971) photographed in her living room 1940.

