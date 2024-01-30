ASHLAND — The Mid-Ohio Delta Waterfowl chapter is proud to hold its annual banquet March 2, 2024 at Mount Vernon Estates in Ashland.

Located at 1041 US-250 in Ashland, the chapter is expecting more than 200 patrons to enjoy an evening supporting waterfowl conservation & hunting.

There are several ticketing options available. All event admission tickets include your annual Delta Waterfowl membership and dinner.

Dinner will consist of pulled pork, pulled chicken, baked beans, macaroni & cheese, salad and dinner rolls.

The banquet will have several raffles including a silent, live and card games.

Prizes include waterfowl hunting gear, more than 12 firearms and various local company donations. All firearm background checks will be processed on-site.

The Mid-Ohio Delta Waterfowl chapter has been holding event banquets since 2016 and has continually grown each year.

To purchase tickets, visit: https://deltawaterfowl.org/mid-ohio-chapter-mansfield-oh/.

If you have any questions about the event or are interested in sponsoring, please contact Brad Tansey at bradtansey@gmail.com or visit the chapter’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/midohiodelta/.