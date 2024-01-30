Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas posted a narrow 51-42 win over Youngstown Chaney for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Jan. 29.

Last time Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Youngstown Chaney played in a 47-32 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Cleveland Kennedy and Youngstown Chaney took on Youngstown Ursuline on Jan. 24 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

