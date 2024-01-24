Cleveland Kennedy grabbed a 56-46 victory at the expense of Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 24.

Cleveland Kennedy opened with a 22-13 advantage over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas through the first quarter.

The Fighting Eagles’ shooting darted in front for a 33-23 lead over the Knights at the half.

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas drew within 43-36 in the third quarter.

The Fighting Eagles held on with a 13-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 15, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off with Magnolia Sandy Valley in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.