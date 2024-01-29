Ronald “Ron” Vernon Hedges, a beloved member of the Galion community, passed away on January 27, 2024, at the age of 81. He was born on February 6, 1942, in Fostoria, Ohio, to his loving parents, Vernon and Audrey (Papenfus) Hedges, of which he brought great joy to their lives from the very beginning.

Ron lived a fulfilling life, leaving a lasting impact on those who had the privilege of knowing him. After graduating from Iberia High School in 1960, he pursued his professional career at Columbus Business School, where he obtained an associate degree in accounting. He dedicated many years of his life to Galion (Iron Works) Dresser, retiring in 2008.

Ron was a devoted member of the Christ Covenant Church of Galion, where he found solace and spiritual guidance. He was also an active participant in various community organizations, such as the Moose Lodge in Galion, Kingwood Center in Mansfield, and the Columbus Aquarium Club. Ronald’s passion for playing euchre with his friends brought him endless enjoyment throughout his life. He cherished spending his leisure time fishing, tending to his organic garden, and always placed others’ needs before his own.

Above all, Ron cherished his family and treasured every moment spent with them. He leaves behind a loving legacy carried on by his children; Renae (Tim) Leahy of Sandston, VA, David (Cindy Bilbrough) Hedges of Davidson, NC, Hilary (Steve) Patriok of Fairview Park, OH, Amy Holtshouse of Fairview Park, OH, and Scot Hedges of Mansfield. Ron will also be deeply missed by his cherished grandchildren; Bailey (Sam) Brandenberger, Kyle (Nikki) Leahy, Candice Leahy, Cailin Leahy, Deepak Leahy, Samuel Byrd, Simon Hedges, Spencer Hedges, and Gavin Hedges, and great-grandchildren; Adrianna, Valerie, Will, Aviel, Nolan, Ashton, and Harlee, brother; Chuck Hedges, sisters-in-law; Julie Hedges and Kay Hedges, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who loved him.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by brothers, Roger Hedges and Bill Hedges, sister-in-law Betty Hedges, and former wife, Cheri Hedges.

Ron was a compassionate, reflective, and genuine soul who touched the lives of many. He will always be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his kind-hearted nature, and his willingness to lend a helping hand. Ron was known for keeping a diligent calendar which prompted him to never forget to send a birthday card to his loved ones. May his legacy continue to inspire us all to live with kindness and empathy.

Friends and family are invited to gather to remember Ron’s extraordinary life, Saturday, February 10, 2024, from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a memorial service immediately following at 12:00pm all at Christ Covenant Church, 130 East Walnut Street, Galion, with Paster Heather McLeod officiating. The family will observe a private burial at Crawford County Memory Gardens.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to one of Ron’s favorite charitable organizations in his memory, The Christ Covenant Church, Kingwood Center, or The Nature Conservancy of Ohio.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ron or send condolences to the Hedges family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Ronald “Ron” Vernon Hedges.

Funeral Home: Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home

Website: Schneider Gompf funeral home