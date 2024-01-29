Robert Lee Spann, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Robert was born March 6, 1935, in Macon, Mississippi, to William and Lillie May (Lagrone) Spann. When he was 18, he moved to Ohio and became employed with Ohio Brass, eventually retiring from there. He was a sports fan, especially in his retirement years, and loved watching the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State University football games, the Cleveland Indians, along with watching tennis and golf. He gave his heart to God and was saved. T.D. Jakes was one of his favorite ministries. Robert loved old school cars and antique cars. He also loved playing his radio and listening to old school music and sitting on the porch on warm summer days. He enjoyed helping others and would do anything for them. He loved home cooked meals, eating out, getting out, and driving.

He is survived by his children, Raylene Black and Lavonia Spann both of Mansfield; a sister, Lilly Hardy of Mississippi; many nieces and nephews; god daughter, Mi’Lisa Allen of Mansfield; and bonus grandchildren, Landyn Allen, Addison Smith, Dakarai Jackson all of Mansfield.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Michael D. Spann; and five siblings.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 5, 2024, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mansfield Cemetery.

