Nolen Lester Bunker, 81, went to his rest on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Galion Community Hospital after an extended illness.

On February 25, 1942, Nolen was born at home in Morrow County to Rolden Finley and Clarice Ella (Clark) Bunker. He was the fifth child, and second son, born to their union. Nolen was a 1960 graduate of Johnsville High School. An athlete throughout his high school career, he was part of the 1957 JHS Intramural Softball Championship team, he received the 1958 JHS Outstanding Reserve Award, and he received the JHS Senior Football and Senior Basketball Awards.

Beloved by his family, Nolen was proud that three of his brothers asked him to stand as best man at their weddings. After his father’s passing in 1962, he took over primary responsibility for the family farm in Morrow County.

Nolen had a long and successful career at the General Motors Mansfield/Ontario Metal Center stamping plant, where he worked as a Floor Supervisor. In that position he was awarded a company-wide employee/supervisor of the year award on multiple occasions. He retired in 2004.

In addition to his work, Nolen enjoyed deer hunting, going on numerous hunting trips with his brothers and brothers-in-law. He was also a long-time member of the Galion, Ohio Elks Lodge #1191 and a proud Scottish Rite Mason of the highest degree. He also volunteered with the Renaissance Theater as an usher. As a man of faith, Nolen was a long-time congregant of the Ontario United Methodist Church.

Nolen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helena Rae (Clabaugh) Bunker, his five children Kelly (Gregory) Kepner of Logan, Ohio, Stacey Snyder of Marengo, Ohio, Leslie Lewis of Apex, North Carolina, Nolen Andrew Bunker of Miami Beach, Florida, and Alissa (Daniel) Gibson of Fredericktown, Ohio, twelve grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, siblings Millie Day of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Shirley Rhea of Mansfield, Ohio, and Keith (LaVerne) Bunker of Johnsville, Ohio, numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and other relatives who deeply feel his absence.

Nolen was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Kenneth Bunker (1985), Harold Clark (2020), Marvin Bunker (2013), and Lowell Bunker (2005), and two sisters Cleo Kitch (2008) and Gladys Montgomery (2021).

Family and friends may visit from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at Snyder Funeral Homes Lexington Ave Chapel, 2553 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, Ohio. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 2, 2024, at the same location, whereafter Nolen will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park, 4108 US 42 S, Lexington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Ontario United Methodist Church, 3540 Park Ave W, Ontario OH 44906.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Bunker family and encourage you to share a fond memory or message of condolence on Nolen’s obituary at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Funeral Home: Snyder Lexington Avenue Funeral Home

Website: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com