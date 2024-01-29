Berlin Hiland pushed past Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley for a 65-48 win on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Berlin Hiland opened with a 20-12 advantage over Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley through the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense moved in front for a 33-23 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Berlin Hiland charged to a 49-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 16-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 24, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Jan. 24 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

