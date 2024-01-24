It was a tough night for Magnolia Sandy Valley which was overmatched by Berlin Hiland in this 71-31 verdict.

Berlin Hiland stormed in front of Magnolia Sandy Valley 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks opened a towering 42-11 gap over the Cardinals at the half.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Berlin Hiland took on Olmsted Falls on Jan. 15 at Berlin Hiland High School.

