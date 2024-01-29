Cardington-Lincoln posted a narrow 67-62 win over Horizon in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

The first quarter gave Cardington-Lincoln a 24-12 lead over Horizon.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Hawks made it 38-32.

Horizon tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 53-48 in the third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on Jan. 17, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.